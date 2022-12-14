Early morning Monroe fire causes ‘total loss’ of vacant house

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Fire Department says they responded to a large fire on Trenton St. sometime this morning, Dec. 14, 2022, around 5 am.

WMFD Chief Charlie Simmons says it appears to have been a vacant house on fire, and it seems to be a total loss.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

