Early morning Monroe fire causes ‘total loss’ of vacant house
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Fire Department says they responded to a large fire on Trenton St. sometime this morning, Dec. 14, 2022, around 5 am.
WMFD Chief Charlie Simmons says it appears to have been a vacant house on fire, and it seems to be a total loss.
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.
