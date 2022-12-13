New Inmate work release program in Caldwell Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s office is implementing a new inmate work release program to help combat a shortage of employees in local businesses.

Caleb Duke, the owner of Dukes Hardware in Columbia, and the first to utilize this program, says it not only benefits businesses with their workloads, but also inmates as they transition into life after incarceration.

“It gives us an opportunity to have more help to where we can get that stuff done and it’s less labor on our existing employees that we already had also,” Duke says.

Sheriff Clay Bennett says along with their office, the Department of Corrections do thorough background checks to ensure the eligible inmates dont have any violent or sexual offenses. He says it’s a great opportunity for the inmates to experience life outside of prison.

“The inmates get to save a little bit of money for when they do get out they can get back on their feet and kind of get started. They might learn a trade, they might be able to interact with the public a little bit, I think it’s beneficial for both the business and the inmate,” Bennett says.

Sheriff Bennett emphasized that they don’t want to take anything away from community members seeking employment. He says with such a high demand for employees, this will be beneficial for everyone involved.

They’re asking for businesses looking to be involved to provide proof of workmans comp insurance and pay at least $8 an hour. The Sheriff’s department is also providing transportation for inmates to and from their place of work.

