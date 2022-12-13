Monroe drug trafficker sentenced

Guilty verdict
Guilty verdict(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident, Oterrance Jackson, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for his role in narcotics trafficking in the Monroe area.

His sentence will be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

On Sep. 9, 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

Agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit in Monroe and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) became aware that Jackson was selling large amounts of narcotics outside of his residence on Dawnview Street in Monroe in the fall of 2020.

On Dec. 15, 2020, agents were able to search Jackson’s home. During the search, they found 19 pounds of marijuana, 1,710 ecstasy pills, 64 grams of powder cocaine, and much more. They also found several firearms in the master bedroom.

When taken to the lab, several drugs came back with traces of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“Agents recovered a smorgasbord of drugs from Mr. Jackson’s home, including fentanyl, the most dangerous drug we’re dealing with right now,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This lethal substance has indeed reared its ugly head in northeast Louisiana and those with substance abuse issues or abuse narcotics illegally are at grave risk indicated by recent overdose deaths in the Monroe area and across the south. Given Jackson’s criminal history, this sentence is appropriate, and we will continue to be aggressive in prosecuting these types of offenders.”

The U.S. DEA and Monroe Police Department investigated this case and the prosecution was by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.

