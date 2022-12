SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Officials say the teen has been found safe.

The alert was initially issued for a teenager out of Shreveport. A Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the child’s disappearance was reported to that office Monday, Dec. 11.

