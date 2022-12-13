Lady Techsters dominate South Alabama in non-conference finale

La Tech beats Jaguars, 73-50
By Megan Murray
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team dominated South Alabama in its non-conference finale, 73-50. Robyn Lee was one of four Lady Techsters to reach double figures, leading all scorers with a season high 16 points. Anna Larr Roberson tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Keiunna Walker and Amaya Brannon added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

