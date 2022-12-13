Franklin Medical Center renovates ICU, striving to keep critical care patients local

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A medical center in Winnsboro is fighting to help keep critical care patients treated locally.

Franklin Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit has been closed since 2017, and now they say they’re doing everything they can to get it back open and running for local patients.

FMC’s board commissioners declared an emergency for ICU equipment at a recent meeting, according to the medical center’s administrator, Blake Kramer. Kramer says this was done as a precautionary measure.

“The lease agreement from the company that was offering us the equipment had a purchase option in it. So, if we could not get them to take the purchase option out, we were going to have to bid the equipment for 30 days,” Kramer said. “The ICU is undergoing renovations right now, and to line up with the supply chain issues, and the ordering, and the receiving and everything else, we really needed to go ahead and order the equipment sooner rather than later.”

FMC’s director of nursing, April Winborne, says the urgency for the equipment is to have the capabilities to care for patients in their hometown when the unit opens.

“It has become increasingly more difficult to get patients transferred,” Winborne said. “We’re always looking for ways to keep our patients here. We just needed some updated equipment and updated space.”

Although the ICU is closed at the medical center, the staff is still treating critical care patients in the emergency room. However, the plan is to keep every patient in town nearby.

The staff at FMC says the goal is to have the ICU open by early summer 2023.

