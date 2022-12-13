12 Days of Christmas: Junior Auxiliary of Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the second day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting non-profit organizations in Northeast Louisiana.

Today, we’re shining a light on the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. They’ve got a long record of helping Lincoln Parish children since their inception in 1981. They received their charter from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1983.

Since then, they’ve been expanding their projects to best fit the needs of their community.

“Things you don’t normally think about and you don’t really appreciate that need until you hear it or see it yourself,” says Miranda Baker, Finance Chair of the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. “We see needs that range greatly we have gotten phone calls from schools in the parish that children in their school needed underwear so we took emergency fund money and we took packs of underwear to that school.”

During the holidays, the group turns into Santa’s helpers for the Christmas Clearinghouse Project. Almost 500 kids in Lincoln Parish will get a special Christmas gift, but it’s more than just a toy.

“A lot of people do toy drives and that’s great but you can’t wear a toy, a toy’s not going to keep you warm,” says Meagan Price, President of the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. “We ask the community to sponsor a kid for $50 and that $50 goes towards strictly necessities we do like socks, underwear, jackets, uniforms pretty much whatever the parent requests.”

Price says they send forms out to schools in the parish and then teachers can nominate students for Christmas Clearinghouse. Parents will need to sign off to allow their children to be served.

“The teachers see them every day, they know if they’re in need of shoes or their uniform or school clothes aren’t clean every day or they’re having to re-wear or they don’t have jackets things like that,” says Price.

Right now over 300 kids still haven’t been sponsored for Christmas and the group needs the community’s help to spread joy this season, just like they have for the past 35 years.

“One of our older members was actually served at Christmas when she was a kid,” says Baker. “When you actually go and deliver the gifts to the family and you see those kids yourself and you see how excited they get over a new jacket or a new pair of clothes it is such a rewarding experience because you just don’t appreciate sometimes how little people have.”

They’re also gearing up for “Visit with St. Nick”.

Twice a year, they deliver books to elementary school kids.

“We are serving 1,001 kids this year and each kid will receive two books,” says Baker.

Santa Claus makes a visit in December to a certain set of schools and then Peter Cottontail will hop in with another delivery to different schools in the spring.

“They’re super excited to get books and a lot of children don’t actually own books so we’re helping them start their own home library,” says Meagan Price, President of the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston.

“We had someone from the United Way come speak to us and they actually told us that […] A higher literacy rate decreases crime and so that is super, super important literacy is incredibly important and education is incredibly important,” says Baker.

Once a month, they meet with kids in the foster care system. Throughout the year, they have their “Heart and Sole” program where they collect shoes for young kids. They also have a campaign where they pack kits with hygiene supplies for sixth graders. In 2020, the group says they were alerted to the need for hygiene products and education in schools so they decided to make it an annual project.

