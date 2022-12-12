Rock 106 collects toys for children in Ouachita Parish for 20th year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rock 106 held their annual ‘Christmas for Kids Toy Drive Wrap Up Concert’ all day on Sunday.

Dec. 11, 2022 marked the 20th year for the toy collection, and the concert was held at La Bella in downtown Monroe from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The admission price for the concert was either a cash donation of any amount or a new unwrapped toy. The radio station is partnering with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department to deliver toys to children throughout Ouachita Parish on Christmas Eve.

