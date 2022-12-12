Residents in the Twin Cities gather for Santa in the Park at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Family and friends joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for ‘Santa in the Park’ at Kiroli Park in West Monroe Sunday afternoon.

The event on Dec. 11, 2022, included entertainment on the main stage with a big teddy bear in the back waiting to hug everyone. Visitors enjoyed food trucks and stood in line to take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.

One of the performers says having Santa in the community is something that keep kids imaginative for the holidays.

Christmas at Kiroli’s ‘Drive Thru Lights’ are open to the public every Thursday - Sunday until Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.