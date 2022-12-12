Police: Body of 27-year-old woman found in park, boyfriend sought as suspect

Police are searching for Jose Antonio Caraballo after the body of Kathryn Mulhbach was found in...
Police are searching for Jose Antonio Caraballo after the body of Kathryn Mulhbach was found in a Portland park.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon are on the search for the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a Portland park last week.

The body of 27-year-old Kathryn Mulhbach was found Friday afternoon in Powell Butte Nature Park, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Authorities said her death would be investigated as a homicide.

KPTV reported that 43-year-old Jose Antonio Caraballo was identified as the suspect in her death by authorities, and a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for him.

Police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Antonio Caraballo.
Police have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Jose Antonio Caraballo.(Portland Police Bureau)

Officials said Caraballo fled the Portland area, and may have associates in Oregon, California and Mexico.

Police said anyone who sees Caraballo or knows of his whereabouts should call 911. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police are searching for a suspect after a shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 10 around...
Monroe police searching for suspect after Saturday shooting
Courtesy: MGN
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
Farmers fall to top seeded Many in state championship
Union’s reaction to third consecutive state runner-up finish
Michael Valva was found guilty of all counts, including second-degree murder, in the death of...
Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son
Hazards
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Damaging Winds & Isolated Tornadoes Possible Tomorrow

Latest News

FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Hazards
KNOE Monday Evening forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Crime Stoppers of Union Parish Christmas Toy, Coat and Blanket Drive - Photograph taken in...
Crime Stoppers of Union Parish hosts Christmas drive for victims of domestic violence