Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members

The Southern University Department of Bands held a tribute ceremony honoring the lives of the three young men on Sunday, Dec. 11.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Baton Rouge community spent their evening trying to uplift one another.

Music, love, and encouragement are just some of the ways the Southern University family honored the lives of 3 fallen band members. Broderick Moore, Dylan Young and Ty’ran Williams were killed in a tragic accident last Tuesday.

“It hit different because he was one of the high school kids. He used to text me all the time when I was in the band he used to be like, I can’t wait to march, I can’t wait to march, I can’t wait to be by y’all,” said Verbon Muhammad, the Human Jukebox Snare Drum Section Leader.

Dozens of people came together to remember the lives of the three promising, humble, and talented students.

RELATED STORY
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...

When Ty’ran made the drum line, Verbon Muhammad says he took him under his wing.

“He wanted to grasp onto so much and adapt to the culture. I had put him right beside me and it’s hard but we’re getting through it,” said Muhammad.

The entire band is heartbroken but filled with amazing memories about all three young musicians.

“Because I know if they were still here today, they would be like keep your head up, keep pushing, keep moving forward,” said John, a band member.

The families of Dylan, Broderick, and Ty’ran will be receiving symbols and plaques to remember their time with the band as well.

Click here to donate to the Human Jukebox Memorial Fund.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police are searching for a suspect after a shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 10 around...
Monroe police searching for suspect after Saturday shooting
Farmers fall to top seeded Many in state championship
Union’s reaction to third consecutive state runner-up finish
Courtesy: MGN
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Gloomy Monday, Stormy Tuesday

Latest News

Rock 106 collects toys for children in Ouachita Parish for 20th year
Rock 106 collects toys for children in Ouachita Parish for 20th year
Rock 106 collects toys for children in Ouachita Parish for 20th year
Rock 106 collects toys for children in Ouachita Parish for 20th year
Residents in the Twin Cities gather for Santa in the Park at Kiroli Park
Residents in the Twin Cities gather for Santa in the Park at Kiroli Park
Residents in the Twin Cities gather for Santa in the Park at Kiroli Park
Residents in the Twin Cities gather for Santa in the Park at Kiroli Park
Ways to protect yourself from scammers
How to Identify a Real Job from a Reshipper Job Scam