‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this holiday season

West Monroe Police Department is adding patrols to watch for DWI and reckless drivers .
West Monroe Police Department is adding patrols to watch for DWI and reckless drivers .(KNOE)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) is launching its annual National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign in West Monroe beginning on Dec. 16 and ending on Jan. 1.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 32 people in the United States die each day from drunk driving-related crashes.

With this campaign, LHSC provides overtime to the West Monroe Police Department to help add patrol officers to enforce safe driving.

Along with the campaign, LHSC will also provide an Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 6 pm to midnight. This checkpoint is to increase awareness of safe driving to the public.

Included in the checkpoint will be a free service of certified child safety seat technicians ensuring the appropriate installation of car seats.

For more information on this campaign contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318)-396-2722.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe police are searching for a suspect after a shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 10 around...
Monroe police searching for suspect after Saturday shooting
Courtesy: MGN
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
Farmers fall to top seeded Many in state championship
Union’s reaction to third consecutive state runner-up finish
Michael Valva was found guilty of all counts, including second-degree murder, in the death of...
Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Damaging Winds & Isolated Tornadoes Possible Tomorrow

Latest News

The Delhi Community Health Center is hosting a drug awareness meeting for teens and their...
Delhi Community Health hosting drug awareness community meeting
Louisiana Public Health Institute offering grants for reducing tobacco use in specific...
Louisiana Public Health Institute offering grants for reducing tobacco use in specific communities
Columbia’s new carbon-negative renewable diesel fuel plant begins phase one of construction
Columbia’s new carbon-negative renewable diesel fuel plant begins phase one of construction
"Santa in the Park" is hosted by the Kiroli Foundation and will be at Kiroli park.
“Santa in the Park” to offer photos with Santa, crafts, food and more