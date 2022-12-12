‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this holiday season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) is launching its annual National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign in West Monroe beginning on Dec. 16 and ending on Jan. 1.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 32 people in the United States die each day from drunk driving-related crashes.

With this campaign, LHSC provides overtime to the West Monroe Police Department to help add patrol officers to enforce safe driving.

Along with the campaign, LHSC will also provide an Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 6 pm to midnight. This checkpoint is to increase awareness of safe driving to the public.

Included in the checkpoint will be a free service of certified child safety seat technicians ensuring the appropriate installation of car seats.

For more information on this campaign contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318)-396-2722.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.