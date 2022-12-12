Delhi Community Health hosting drug awareness community meeting

The Delhi Community Health Center is hosting a drug awareness meeting for teens and their...
The Delhi Community Health Center is hosting a drug awareness meeting for teens and their families.(Source: KNOE staff)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Delhi Community Health Center (DCHC) is hosting a drug awareness community event on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5 pm.

This event is aimed at middle and high school students, but DCHC says anyone in the community who is concerned with drug abuse among the youth is welcome to attend. It will be held in the Delhi Civic Center and will have speakers including Dr. Leslie Faulkner from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and several community members.

Topics will include local drug threats, prevention strategies for a safe community, social media trafficking and more.

For more information, contact Kisha Davis at (318)-878-6134 or visit Delta Community of Hope on Facebook.

You can also visit the Delhi Community Health Center website for information about their other services, what the Community of HOPE Delhi is, and other information.

