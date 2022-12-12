Crime Stoppers of Union Parish hosts Christmas drive for victims of domestic violence

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is hosting a Christmas Toy, Coat and Blanket Drive.

The agency is partnering with businesses throughout the parish to collect items during the holiday season, and the collected items are for children in domestic violence situations.

Crime Stoppers and local businesses are receiving toys, coats and blankets at seven drop-off locations:

Marion State Bank in Farmerville

Origin Bank near Walmart

Reeves Memorial Medical Center in Bernice

The Banner News Office in Bernice

Union General Hospital

Union Parish School Board

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

One of the board members of Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, Claudia Wade, who’s also the Director of Community Development and Grant Management of Union General Hospital, says Crime Stoppers officials work through an average of 55 domestic violence cases a month. The collected items are meant to give the children of these cases relief in a time of distress.

Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is accepting donations at the seven participating locations until Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

