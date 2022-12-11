Union’s reaction to third consecutive state runner-up finish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Head Coach Joe Spatafora led the Farmers to three consecutive state championship games, but they fall short for the third straight year. Spatafora says, “It’s the worst loss you have ever had in your life.” Senior running back Trey Holly, the state’s all-time leading rusher, adds an MVP trophy to his storied Union career. After the loss, Holly said, “I’m sorry. I’m just lost for words.”

