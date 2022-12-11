Union’s reaction to third consecutive state runner-up finish

Farmers fall to top seeded Many in state championship
Farmers fall to top seeded Many in state championship.
By Aaron Dietrich
Dec. 10, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Head Coach Joe Spatafora led the Farmers to three consecutive state championship games, but they fall short for the third straight year. Spatafora says, “It’s the worst loss you have ever had in your life.” Senior running back Trey Holly, the state’s all-time leading rusher, adds an MVP trophy to his storied Union career. After the loss, Holly said, “I’m sorry. I’m just lost for words.”

Bearcats’ reaction following 17-10 loss to Destrehan
Ruston responds to first state runner-up finish since 1998
Tigers beat Farmers, 35-13
Union falls to Many in Non-Select Division III state championship
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa
Bearcats lose to Wildcats, 17-10
Ruston falls to Destrehan in Non-Select Division I state championship