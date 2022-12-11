Union falls to Many in Non-Select Division III state championship
Tigers beat Farmers, 35-13
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmers fall one win short of the title, dropping the state championship game to top seeded Many, 35-13. Union kept it a one score game heading into the half, but the Tigers put it away with two fourth quarter touchdowns. Trey Holly and the Farmers finish as state runners-up for the third consecutive year.
