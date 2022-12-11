Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana

Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two businesses in the Monroe Garden District celebrated the launch of a book about mixed dog breeds on Saturday.

Copies of the books titled, ‘MUTTS’, included photographs of mutts by New Orleans native and photographer, Olivia Grey Pritchard. The books were sold at the Palette House and Plume store on Dec. 10, 2022. Proceeds from purchases of the book benefited PAWS of Northeast Louisiana.

Once customers purchased a book, they were given complimentary treats to take home to their dogs.

Before the selling of the books happened at the local home furnishing and clothing store, the Neville House hosted a brunch. Guests of the brunch learned more about programs at PAWS of NELA and how to be a foster parent for dogs.

