NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has discovered that a year on a sizzling planet known as “hell planet” only lasts about 17.5 hours on Earth.

That’s because the planet, formally named Janssen, orbits its host star Copernicus so closely that it completes one orbit in less than one day.

It’s so close that astronomers doubted a planet could exist while practically hugging a host star.

The “hell planet” is located 40 light years away and is eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth.

The planet is so hot that it has a molten lava ocean with a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers also believe the exoplanet’s interior could be full of diamonds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late night wreck kills Calhoun woman, leaves juveniles injured
Courtesy: MGN
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
Fatal wreck generic
Early morning crash involving four vehicles kills Rayville man
Timothy Williams (left) and Jared DeSadier
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
Gracie Reichman, Miss Louisiana 2022, will compete in the first Miss America preliminary...
Miss Louisiana 2022 heading to Miss America

Latest News

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
Tigers beat Farmers, 35-13
Union falls to Many in Non-Select Division III state championship
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'