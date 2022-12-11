Monroe police searching for suspect after Saturday shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are searching for a suspect after a shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 10 around 5:30 p.m. Police say it happened in the 2700 block of Renwick St. in Monroe.

Gerquarious Strong is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder. If you can help call Monroe Police at (318) 329-2600 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH.

