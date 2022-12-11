Firehouse Subs in Monroe gives away more than 200 bikes to kids across NELA

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday.

Eugene Whitney, Jr., the General Manager of Firehouse Subs in Monroe, gave back to families in his hometown of Tallulah on Dec. 10, 2022, for the fifth year.

Organizers gave away 225 bikes at the Tallulah Fire Station after ticket numbers were called out.

Children in Madison, East Carroll, and Tensas parishes received bicycles.

