Ruston falls to Destrehan in Non-Select Division I state championship

Bearcats lose to Wildcats, 17-10
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats put up a fight, but ultimately fell to Destrehan in the Non-Select Division I state championship, 17-10. Ruston added a field goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 10. With three minutes left in the game, Wildcats quarterback Jai Eugene tacked on a rushing touchdown. The Bearcats could not match, and their 13-win season ends as runners-up.

