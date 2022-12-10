Ruston falls to Destrehan in Non-Select Division I state championship

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats put up a fight, but ultimately fell to Destrehan in the Non-Select Division I state championship, 17-10. Ruston added a field goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 10. With three minutes left in the game, Wildcats quarterback Jai Eugene tacked on a rushing touchdown. The Bearcats could not match, and their 13-win season ends as runners-up.

