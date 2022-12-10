NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury to stall play in the fourth quarter of last Monday's game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints, two of their coaches and Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan have been fined by the NFL over an allegation that Jordan faked an injury to stall for time during the fourth quarter of last Monday’s 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Dec. 10) that the league had fined the Saints’ organization $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000. Schefter said all parties planned to appeal the fines.

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

The loss dropped the last-place Saints to 4-9, ensuring their first losing season since 2016.

Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late night wreck kills Calhoun woman, leaves juveniles injured
Courtesy: MGN
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
Fatal wreck generic
Early morning crash involving four vehicles kills Rayville man
Timothy Williams (left) and Jared DeSadier
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
Authorities say a baby has died after being shot by his father in an apparent murder-suicide.
Baby dies days after being shot by father; mother remains hospitalized, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. (74) greets fans after practice before...
Funeral home mishandled former Saints player’s brain after death in police custody, attorneys say
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Mark Ingram II (22) warm up...
Saints running back Mark Ingram likely out for season with MCL injury
Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) outruns Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal (22) on a first-half...
Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16
Rookie receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams on Sunday (Nov....
Andy Dalton passes for 3 TDs as Saints top Rams, 27-20