LA voters to consider amendment to ban non-U.S. citizens from voting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Voters in Louisiana will consider three constitutional amendments on the December 10 ballot.

One would restrict non-U.S. citizens from voting in Louisiana’s elections.

“I just think we have to protect the integrity of our voting process,” State Representative Debbie Villio, who authored the amendment, told KNOE. “We have to protect our democracy. We can’t let the fabric of our democracy unravel at the hands of woke interpreters of our Consitution.”

The current Louisiana Constitution permits all Louisiana citizens to vote, but doesn’t explicitly require you to be a U.S. citizen.

“This amendment makes it clear that voting is restricted to an individual who is both a citizen of the state and the United States,” said Villio.

In some states across the country, cities allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in local elections.

“I think the misguided practice of letting non-citizens vote only creates more controversy over our election process, and it undermines confidence in our election integrity,” explained Villio.

Villio pointed to several states, including Alabama and Florida, as proof Louisiana is behind the eight ball on this issue.

“Like I said, most constitutions or amendments in most states in the country already read that you have to be a citizen of the state and the United States,” Villio told KNOE.

