Zoo Buddy: African Grey Parrot!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Hunter! He’s an African Grey Parrot at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

Lisa Taylor, the zoo’s General Curator, says he was donated by a community member and has been a favorite for years.

He’s used as an educational animal at the zoo, but they do have many other parrots on display.

Zookeeper Cheyenne Inman says Hunter can make the “pew pew pew” sounds and mimics certain zookeepers’ voices.

Don’t forget about Jungle Bells on December 17! It’s a free day at the zoo from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., courtesy of Jeff Guerriero with food trucks, shopping vendors, animal encounters, a bike giveaway, and an appearance from Santa. Train and boat rides are $3, but admission during those hours is free.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call them for more information or visit their website.

