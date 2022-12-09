Sterlington PD searching for suspect after security camera records attempted burglary

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person after a SimpliSafe camera recorded someone allegedly attempting to burglarize a truck.

SPD posted on Facebook Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, a video of they say was an attempted burglary that happened on Davis Ave. in Sterlington.

Police say the woman was able to prevent the burglary by having the doors of her truck locked.

If anyone knows who the person is in the video, contact SPD at (318)-665-4532. SPD says all calls and messages will remain confidential.

