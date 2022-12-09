Sterlington PD searching for suspect after security camera records attempted burglary

SPD is searching for this suspect after a security camera captured the attempted burglary.
SPD is searching for this suspect after a security camera captured the attempted burglary.(Source: Sterlington Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person after a SimpliSafe camera recorded someone allegedly attempting to burglarize a truck.

SPD posted on Facebook Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, a video of they say was an attempted burglary that happened on Davis Ave. in Sterlington.

Police say the woman was able to prevent the burglary by having the doors of her truck locked.

If anyone knows who the person is in the video, contact SPD at (318)-665-4532. SPD says all calls and messages will remain confidential.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck generic
Early morning crash involving four vehicles kills Rayville man
(Source: WALB)
Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Timothy Williams (left) and Jared DeSadier
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face

Latest News

Late night wreck kills Calhoun woman, leaves juveniles injured
Chief Jeff Terrell will be retiring sometime next year after working at the department since...
West Monroe Chief of Police set to retire
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/09
Meet Hunter, he's an African Grey Parrot at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
Zoo Buddy: African Grey Parrot!