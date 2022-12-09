Ruston native to ride on Louisiana’s float in Rose Parade 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. Nungesser said having a float in the Rose Parade is all about promoting Louisiana tourism.

The float appeared in the parade for the first time in Jan. 2022. In Jan. 2023, country music artist and Female Vocalist of the Year, Lainey Wilson will perform on the float.

“I am also so excited to announce I will be performing on the Louisiana float in the 2023 Rose Parade on Jan. 2nd. I can’t wait to showcase Louisiana on the worldwide stage,” said Wilson.

The extravagant float will hit the streets of Pasadena on Jan. 2, 2023. Nungesser said after Louisiana’s float was in the Rose Parade for the first time this year, louisianatravel.com saw an 800 percent increase in activity.

“We saw people booking Mardi Gras trips, family-friendly, affordable, safe Mardi Gras, which North Louisiana has an abundance of all over the state,” said Nungesser.

He also said the state saw a double-digit increase in out-of-state visitors traveling to Louisiana for Mardi Gras.

“So it’s working, people are coming here, they’re meeting incredible people, they’re going home and telling their family and friends, you got to go to Louisiana,” Nungesser said.

Twenty festival queens from across the state will be ambassadors on the float, meaning they will help decorate it, as well as ride on it. One of the ambassadors is Ruston native and Queen Dixie Gem Peach, Emma Carter.

“At first I was really shocked, but then I was super excited, and just learning more about the trip I’ve just been really excited and can’t wait to go,” said Carter.

Carter said she’s looking forward to sharing everything North Louisiana has to offer.

“To just share about the small town, big love kind of thing. I mean Ruston isn’t very big but it’s definitely special and home to me,” said Carter.

