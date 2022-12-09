2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured.

One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District.

Police say the victims have non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we get more information.

