Ouachita officials cracking down on theft of delivered packages

Tips to prevent 'Porch Pirates'
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests related to the theft of packages from residences.

An investigation into unrelated instances of packages being stolen from residences has led to the arrests of Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams and Courtney McCurdy.

The theft of packages from the 100 block of Mila Drive was reported on Dec. 7. OPSO says the investigation led to the arrest of Davidson after he was caught on camera allegedly stealing items. Once located by deputies, several stolen items were found in his vehicle.

Davidson has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on several charges including three counts of theft in connection to stolen packages.

In another unrelated theft investigation, Adams and McCurdy were arrested. This investigation was in relation to packages being stolen from residences in the Pineridge and Pankey Rd. area in West Monroe.

Camera footage recorded Adams allegedly approaching a porch in the Pineridge area and taking a package then leaving in a Trailblazer.

Both Adams and McCurdy have been accused of theft and booked into OCC.

OPSO says this form of theft is becoming more popular throughout the country. They add that more arrests are expected as this is an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Jay Russell said he asks the community to track their purchases online so they can know when the package was delivered and make sure the delivered items are secured and not left visible on porches.

If you see suspicious people, vehicles, or activity in your neighborhood, report it to OPSO or your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

