OCS takes home the select division IV state title with dominant performance over Vermilion Catholic

Landon Graves named MVP
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After four straight dome appearances, the Eagles are back as state champions for the first time since 2019 after beating Vermilion Catholic, 28-14. This is their eighth state title in school history and the sixth of the Steven Fitzhugh era. Senior quarterback Landon Graves finished with 211 yards through the air and three total touchdowns, earning him player of the game honors. Senior defensive back Broc Hogan also having himself a career night, 2 interceptions with 6 catches and 80 yards receiving.

