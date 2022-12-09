Oak Grove shuts out Homer to win third state title in four years

Safety Kam Franklin wins MVP
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Behind an outstanding defensive performance by the Tigers that forced multiple turnovers, Oak Grove now takes home their third state title in four years. The defending 1A champs couldn’t hang with the Tigers as they failed to find the end zone once. This is Oak Grove’s 7th title in school history after beating Homer, 17-0.

