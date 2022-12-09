Miss Louisiana 2022 heading to Miss America

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Louisiana 2022, Gracie Reichman, is heading to the Miss America Competition! She took off on her flight on Dec. 8 and says she’ll get to spend some time in New York City with the rest of the contestants before going to Connecticut.

“Unbelievable, a dream, but it’s happening and I’m so ready,” says Reichman. “I’ve prepared for it since the age of 12 and so I’m ready to represent Louisiana. [....] My support system is 110% behind me and that is all I need.”

The competition will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Reichman says she will be clogging to Blue Suede Shoes in Monday’s Preliminary Talent Competition. Then, Tuesday morning she’ll have her private interviews and at night she’ll participate in the Social Impact Pitch along with Evening Wear. The finals are on Dec. 15.

Reichman is a Louisiana Tech University student studying Kinesiology & Health Sciences.

She says it’s a dream come true to be heading to the Miss America stage.

“Louisiana has given me so much since a young age,” explains Reichman. “I mean, not only this organization but the way I was raised. Our Louisiana culture and our food, you can’t not mention the food, so I’m so excited to represent this community and this culture and bring it to a national scale. Miss Louisiana has never won Miss America so I’m excited to bring that to the judges and hope that they can see a piece of Louisiana and a piece of every person who has gotten me to this point.”

Reichman says she started her “Think Twice, Be Nice” campaign at 14, which encourages a positive mindset.

“We can only control our direct individual emotions within ourselves and so I think harnessing that power and those emotions and the way you speak to yourself is the first step we can all make to a healthier self internally and affect our relationships externally,” explains Reichman.

She started her journey at the age of 12 and could have never imagined what the Miss Louisiana Organization would mean to her 10 years later.

“I think Miss America represents the ‘Modern Woman’, a woman who is continuing to fight for her seat at the table,” says Reichman. “And that is what this organization does, it not only gives young women a voice but a platform to use it on. That’s what drew me to the Miss America Organization and that’s why I advocate for Miss America still being relevant in today’s society.”

PRELIM 1: Monday, DEC 12th, 2022 @ 7pm ET

PRELIM 2: Tuesday, DEC 13th, 2022 @ 7pm ET

FINALS: Thursday, DEC 15th, 2022 @ 8pm ET

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.