Late night wreck kills Calhoun woman, leaves juveniles injured

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Calhoun in the late night hours of Dec. 8, 2022.

Just after 11:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a crash involving one vehicle that happened on U.S. Hwy. 80, west of Laney Crocker Rd. The crash killed Samantha F. Simon, 30, of Calhoun.

LSP says Simon was driving an Equinox westbound on U.S. Hwy. 80 when, for reasons still unknown, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. Simon was allegedly not wearing her seatbelt and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Simon dead at the scene.

LSP says there were also two juvenile passengers in the vehicle and were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

LSP said they want to remind the community that “buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.”

Troop F has investigated 30 deadly crashes in 2022, which have resulted in 33 deaths.

