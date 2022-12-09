Adopt-a-Pet: Jolly

Meet Jolly! He is a kitten that can be adopted at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Say Hello to Jolly! He is one of the kittens at the Rivers Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Jolly is a shy little guy with a sister named Holly.

Jolly and his sister are both about ten weeks old. Taraba said you can adopt Jolly and Holly at the PetSmart adoption event Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

She added if you want to make an adoption, you can’t just walk in. You will have to make an appointment with the River Cities Humane Society for Cats website.

There are also River Cities Human Society Meowy Christmas T-Shirts available to buy on the Pelicanstateclothing website.

