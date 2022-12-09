1st Gen Z congressman-elect denied apartment over bad credit

FILE - Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., speaks with reporters as newly-elected members of the...
FILE - Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., speaks with reporters as newly-elected members of the House of Representatives arrive at the Capitol for an orientation program, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Frost, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, says he is struggling to get an apartment in Washington and lost an application fee because his credit is “really bad.” The 25-year-old progressive Democrat says his score suffered as he accumulated debt running for Congress for a year and a half.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, says he is struggling to get an apartment in Washington and lost an application fee because his credit is “really bad.”

The 25-year-old progressive Democrat, who will receive a $174,000 salary as a congressman, says his score suffered as he accumulated debt running for office for a year and a half. Three months into his campaign, he said, he had to become a Uber driver to pay for bills and food.

“This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money,” Frost tweeted Thursday about his problems apartment hunting in Washington, one of the most expensive cities in the country.

His plight shows the challenge for young or otherwise struggling new members of Congress who are moving to an expensive city and may not have the financial means to secure housing before they start receiving their government salary.

Frost’s campaign manager, Kevin Lata, said Friday that the congressman-elect has received more than 100 offers for temporary housing solutions as he continues his apartment search. He has also received public offers on Twitter from world-famous chef Jose Andres and Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, who tweeted that he could crash on the sofa of the apartment he shares with Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Florida.

Frost recalled that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, faced a similar problem when she first won in 2018 at the age of 29. She said she was unable to afford an apartment in the capital before her salary kicked in.

Ocasio-Cortez highlighted the wealth of many members of Congress and questioned how they could fairly represent working people if they didn’t experience the same struggles.

Frost, a Black man with Cuban heritage, campaigned on gun safety and “Medicare for All” and was endorsed by progressive leaders including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

He handily won Rep. Val Demings’ former seat in Florida’s heavily blue 10th Congressional District that includes the Orlando area. Demings lost her bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck generic
Early morning crash involving four vehicles kills Rayville man
Late night wreck kills Calhoun woman, leaves juveniles injured
(Source: WALB)
Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
Columbia’s new carbon-negative renewable diesel fuel plant begins phase one of construction
Columbia’s new carbon-negative renewable diesel fuel plant begins phase one of construction
FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was...
Girl missing since mother’s body discovered has been found safe, S.C. sheriff says
The couple that never dreamed of a family is now putting eight adopted children to bed each...
House full of holiday joy: Couple adopts 8 children, fosters 3
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham have been charged after an incident last month left a...
2 people charged after 2-year-old dies from injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome