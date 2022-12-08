Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face

“It’s gonna take a lot of counseling,” said Williams after the ruling. “Talking to a lot of different doctors. A lot of medications to help.”
By Tyler Englander
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison.

Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport.

Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020.

“I was grateful,” Williams told KNOE after the ruling. “Thankful.”

Desadier pled guilty to violating Williams’ Civil Rights in July.

“It was shocking,” Williams’ Attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, told KNOE. “Here specifically in Louisiana where we have seen incidents where we have seen officers kill individuals, brutally beaten them just like in Timothy’s case and nothing was done.”

In a statement to the court before the sentencing, Williams asked the judge to hold Desadier accountable, saying he still struggles with the effects of what happened that April.

“It’s gonna take a lot of counseling,” explained Williams. “Talking to a lot of different doctors. A lot of medications to help.”

The judge acknowledged that Desadier purposely lied to supervisors to subvert an investigation, but credited Williams for pursuing justice.

“My spiritual advisor, my bishop encouraged me to keep going, keep trying, so that’s what I did,” explained Williams.

Banks-Miley hopes the ruling sends a message to law enforcement officers everywhere.

“This will let other officers involved in this activity,” said Banks-Miley. “To never do it again. We are thankful to this court today because we do feel that justice is being served.”

Before the sentencing, Desaider apologized to Williams and said there was no justification for his actions.

Desadier will begin serving his sentence in January.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20
Jared Desadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from...
Former Monroe officer Jared Desadier receives prison sentence in civil rights case

Latest News

Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
Jen Avis gives tips on how to eat healthy this holiday season.
Eating during the holidays: How to stay healthy
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/08
Jen Avis gives tips on how to eat healthy this holiday season.
Healthy eating during the holidays