Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face

SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison.

Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport.

Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020.

“I was grateful,” Williams told KNOE after the ruling. “Thankful.”

Desadier pled guilty to violating Williams’ Civil Rights in July.

“It was shocking,” Williams’ Attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, told KNOE. “Here specifically in Louisiana where we have seen incidents where we have seen officers kill individuals, brutally beaten them just like in Timothy’s case and nothing was done.”

In a statement to the court before the sentencing, Williams asked the judge to hold Desadier accountable, saying he still struggles with the effects of what happened that April.

“It’s gonna take a lot of counseling,” explained Williams. “Talking to a lot of different doctors. A lot of medications to help.”

The judge acknowledged that Desadier purposely lied to supervisors to subvert an investigation, but credited Williams for pursuing justice.

“My spiritual advisor, my bishop encouraged me to keep going, keep trying, so that’s what I did,” explained Williams.

Banks-Miley hopes the ruling sends a message to law enforcement officers everywhere.

“This will let other officers involved in this activity,” said Banks-Miley. “To never do it again. We are thankful to this court today because we do feel that justice is being served.”

Before the sentencing, Desaider apologized to Williams and said there was no justification for his actions.

Desadier will begin serving his sentence in January.

