“Santa in the Park” to offer photos with Santa, crafts, food and more

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Santa is coming!

As part of Christmas at Kiroli Park, The Kiroli Foundation will be hosting “Santa in the Park” this Saturday, Dec. 11, 2022. The event will last from 1 - 4 p.m.

“Santa in the Park” will consist of live dance and music performances, games and crafts for children, food trucks and pictures with Santa Claus.

The regular park admission of $1 per person will apply. In addition, photos with Santa will cost $5. The cost will cover the photo, a letter to Santa, reindeer food, and a lollipop.

For more information, call the Kiroli Park office at (318)-396-4016 or email kirolifoundation@westmonroe.la.gov.

