"Santa in the Park" to offer photos with Santa, crafts, food and more

"Santa in the Park" is hosted by the Kiroli Foundation and will be at Kiroli park.
"Santa in the Park" is hosted by the Kiroli Foundation and will be at Kiroli park.(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Santa is coming!

As part of Christmas at Kiroli Park, The Kiroli Foundation will be hosting “Santa in the Park” this Saturday, Dec. 11, 2022. The event will last from 1 - 4 p.m.

“Santa in the Park” will consist of live dance and music performances, games and crafts for children, food trucks and pictures with Santa Claus.

The regular park admission of $1 per person will apply. In addition, photos with Santa will cost $5. The cost will cover the photo, a letter to Santa, reindeer food, and a lollipop.

For more information, call the Kiroli Park office at (318)-396-4016 or email kirolifoundation@westmonroe.la.gov.

