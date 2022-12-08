Oak Grove faces Homer for state championship, OCS eyeing 8th state title, Ruston looking for first championship since 1990, Union squares off with Many with a state title on the line

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove is no stranger to the dome, this being their fourth trip five years. The Tigers will square off with defending 1A champs, Homer. OCS is eyeing their eighth state in program history on Thursday but first they have to get through top seeded Vermillion Catholic. Ruston is back in the state championship for the first time since 1998. The Bearcats are ready to leave their mark on the program and bring home a title in 32 years. Ruston takes on Destrehan on Friday night. The Farmers revenge tour has one more stop before they can hold their first state title since 2013. Union has to go through powerhouse Many first, who is undefeated on the season, kickoff set for Saturday afternoon.

