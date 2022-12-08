Here’s how to tip your Amazon delivery driver $5 at no cost to you

Just tell Alexa to thank your driver and voila! They get $5 in their pocket. It’s as simple as...
Just tell Alexa to thank your driver and voila! They get $5 in their pocket. It’s as simple as that.(Amazon/Philafrenzy / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Alexa is making it easy to tip your Amazon delivery driver at no cost to you.

Just tell Alexa to thank your driver and voila - they get $5 in their pocket. It’s as simple as that.

The smart device will reply, saying: “Glad you enjoyed your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation with your driver, as a special thanks this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you. This promotion is for a limited time only.”

The last person to deliver an Amazon package to your doorstep will be notified of your appreciation and receive the tip.

According to CNET, deliveries made by partners like USPS, FedEx and UPS are not eligible for the money, but Amazon will still share the thanks with them.

Only the first 1 million delivery drivers will receive the monetary incentive, but drivers will still be notified of your appreciation every time you thank them through the smart device.

This incentive comes on the heels of reports that the D.C. attorney general is suing Amazon on behalf of its delivery drivers.

The suit claims the company improperly used customer tips to reduce what it owed in drivers’ wages.

Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Amazon changed its payment model in 2016 without notifying customers or drivers.

The Federal Trade Commission worked out a settlement last year, in which Amazon agreed to pay out more than $61 million to its drivers.

Racine, however, said he’s suing because the FTC never fined Amazon for its deceptive practice.

Amazon says it changed its payment model for drivers in 2019 and the lawsuit filed Tuesday has no merit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Jared Desadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from...
Former Monroe officer Jared Desadier receives prison sentence in civil rights case
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20

Latest News

FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health
FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
The 9-week-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.
State trooper saves infant’s life during traffic stop
The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout