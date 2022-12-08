Eating during the holidays: How to stay healthy

Jen Avis gives tips on how to eat healthy this holiday season.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Christmas is approaching, meaning many people will fill their plates with a lot of food.

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to explain how you can eat healthy this holiday season.

Avis said it is best to not restrict yourself when eating during the holidays. She said if you are dieting, your goal should be to maintain weight.

She also said before you go to a party, don’t go all day without eating because you will overindulge.

Tips to eat healthy during holidays

  • Enjoy yourself
  • Don’t skip meals and load up on one big meal (especially if you are diabetic)
  • Drink plenty of water (boosts metabolism)
  • Drink coffee (fills you up and boots metabolism)
  • Eat Mindfully (take smaller bites and eat slower)
  • Bring a healthier dish

