Early morning crash involving four vehicles kills Rayville man

Fatal wreck generic
Fatal wreck generic(WALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SWARTZ, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a deadly wreck that took the life of a Rayville man on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Troop F responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash that happened on La. Hwy. at Trichel Rd. LSP says the crash killed Louis E. Higgins, 70.

The initial investigation shows that Higgins was driving a Toyota Camry going north on La. Hwy. 139. LSP says, for reasons still unknown, Higgins hit a GMC truck that was waiting to take a left turn onto Trichel Rd. Higgins then allegedly continued into the southbound travel lane, hitting a Kia K5 and then a Ford F-150.

LSP says Higgins was wearing his seatbelt but sustained deadly injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

No other injuries have been reported.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

LSP said they would like to remind the public of this:

“Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state.  It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.”

Troop f has investigated 29 deadly crashes so far in 2022, which have resulted in 32 deaths.

