Concordia officials make 40 sex-crime-related arrests, 7 convictions made

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has made numerous arrests stemming from an investigation that began in January of 2022 regarding the exploitation and solicitation of minors online.

CPSO says over 40 suspects have been arrested in this investigation. The suspects are accused of engaging in a lewd conversation with what they believed to be a child, soliciting sex with children, possessing or transmitting pornographic images from/to children, or traveling to meet up with children.

The investigation also revealed two registered sex offenders who allegedly traveled to meet with what they believed to be a child while out on bond for six counts of molestation of a juvenile in another parish.

CPSO says the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has been working over the past several months to secure convictions in this case. The convictions so far have resulted in jail time as well as the requirement to register as a convicted sex offender upon release.

Sheriff Hedrick and District Attorney Brad Burget say they “are committed to protecting the community’s most precious resources, our children, and [we] will continue to seek out those who wish to do them harm. Community members are reminded that if you see something, say something.”

The following convictions have been made so far:

Bradly Dyer Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles Sentenced to two years of hard labor

Denny Boyd Charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles and 100 counts of sexual abuse of an animal Sentenced to four years of hard labor

Kevin Prejean Charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles Sentenced to 18 months of hard labor

William Ezell Charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor Sentenced to four years of hard labor

Woodrow Wilson Charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor Sentenced to 18 months of hard labor

Jody Acreman Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, six counts of pornography involving juveniles, sexual abuse of an animal Sentenced to four years of hard labor

Ian Reed Charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile Sentenced to four years of hard labor



Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.