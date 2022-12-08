Authorities pull escaped inmate, fugitive girlfriend from burning home in standoff

Nevada authorities say they helped an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning home. (Source: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (CNN) - Authorities in Nevada say they pulled an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning home Wednesday morning.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Atencio escaped from the Lassen County Jail in California over the weekend.

Nevada authorities said they learned he was with his girlfriend, Ashley Ward, at a home in the Winnemucca area.

Ward is alleged to have helped Atencio break out of jail.

The sheriff’s office said an hours-long standoff ensued when deputies arrived at the property, with Atencio taking Ward hostage.

During the situation, deputies said they spotted a fire that started to burn on the top floor of the home that eventually spread to the entire house.

A five-person search team rushed into the home and rescued Ward along with Atencio. The pair were in the basement.

The sheriff’s office praised the team for acting heroically and unselfishly to save the lives of the two suspects.

Atencio and Ward were arrested and booked for being fugitives in another state. Atencio was also booked for false imprisonment, kidnapping, arson, and first-degree attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Investigators on scene of fatal wreck near Pecanland mall
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20
Jared Desadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from...
Former Monroe officer Jared Desadier receives prison sentence in civil rights case

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
OCS faces top seeded Vermilion Catholic in the Superdome.
OCS prepares for fourth straight state championship game
Oak Grove Wins
OAK GROVE WINS STAE
Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.
Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s...
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson