West Monroe police working Stella Mill exit wreck, backing up I-20

By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is working on a wreck involving several vehicles on I-20 near the Stella Mill exit.

The fire department and ambulance are on the scene. WMPD says at least one person has been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

