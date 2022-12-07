Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12.

The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.

Bobby Parnell, Dean of Academic Affairs for Union Christian Academy, says over 50% of parents who responded to a poll that was sent out on Wednesday said their children won’t be able to return in person. All elementary through high school students at the academy will attend class virtually on Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9.

