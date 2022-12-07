Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department raises money for two charities, both of which benefit the community in different ways.
One charity, C.O.P.S., provides helpful resources for grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The other charity is the ‘Keep Kids Safe Plondo Foundation,’ which is a college scholarship fund for Sterlington High School Students.
The funds are raised by SPD by selling calendars.
To purchase calendars, visit defendcops.org.
