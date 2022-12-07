Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department raises money for two charities, both of which benefit the community in different ways.

One charity, C.O.P.S., provides helpful resources for grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The other charity is the ‘Keep Kids Safe Plondo Foundation,’ which is a college scholarship fund for Sterlington High School Students.

The funds are raised by SPD by selling calendars.

To purchase calendars, visit defendcops.org.

