Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department raises money for two charities, both of which benefit the community in different ways.

One charity, C.O.P.S., provides helpful resources for grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The other charity is the ‘Keep Kids Safe Plondo Foundation,’ which is a college scholarship fund for Sterlington High School Students.

The funds are raised by SPD by selling calendars.

To purchase calendars, visit defendcops.org.

