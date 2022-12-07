New ‘Little Free Library’ opens at Esther Gallow Community Garden in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana and Esther Gallow Community Garden partnered to unveil a new ‘Little Free Library on Dec. 6, 2022.

The library was filled with children’s books during the unveiling on Tuesday afternoon.

The library will be located in front of the garden on Sherrouse Street. Coordinators of the garden have encouraged English and reading teachers at Roy Neal Shelling Senior Elementary School to send their students to the library to grab a book. The school is situated across the way from the garden.

Organizers are encouraging the community to donate books for children and young adults to the library.

To learn more about Little Free Library, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.