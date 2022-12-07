Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl.

Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.

Zordan says manufacturers of illicit drugs are able to make look-alike pills that are almost indistinguishable from those prescribed by a pharmacy.

“It’s a pill press, it’s a machine that has a hopper, you put the inner ingredients in it. They add a little bit of fentanyl into it, it compresses down.. they have dyes that have the name of your pharmaceutical company, that it compresses it.. stamps it on the top, and pops it out… they can do thousands of those an hour.”

He says people that produce and distribute laced drugs do so to make more money and use less of the drug they’re selling.

“Traditionally, you would see an illicit distributor of heroin would use fentanyl in it because he can use far less and he can make more money,” Zordan says. “It can be in literally anything. It can be in cocaine, it can be in methamphetamine, especially the pills...but if you buy them off the street, I’m telling you, you’re playing Russian roulette.”

Zordan says fentanyl is in about 62-64% of the drugs they’ve sent to the lab. He says they’re working closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration, state police, and other agencies during this investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.