Former Monroe officer Jared Desadier to be sentenced today

Jared Desadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and witness tampering after the 2020 arrest of Timothy Williams.(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Former Monroe police officer Jared Desadier will be sentenced later today, Dec. 7, 2022, for a violation of civil rights in 2020.

Desadier pled guilty to violating Timothy Williams’ civil rights in 2020 after body camera footage showed Desadier kicking Williams in the face, even though Williams was handcuffed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

