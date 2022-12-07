Former Monroe officer Jared Desadier to be sentenced today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Former Monroe police officer Jared Desadier will be sentenced later today, Dec. 7, 2022, for a violation of civil rights in 2020.

Desadier pled guilty to violating Timothy Williams’ civil rights in 2020 after body camera footage showed Desadier kicking Williams in the face, even though Williams was handcuffed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

