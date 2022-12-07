Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of Entergy payment scam

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Caldwell Parish, La. (KNOE) - Sheriff Clay Bennett is warning residents of a scam involving texts from people claiming to be representatives with Entergy.

The scammers apparently are requesting a payment by phone to prevent services from being disconnected, but Entergy released a statement saying they will not contact you by phone or text asking for a payment.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam, call your local authorities or your bank.

