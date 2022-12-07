Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST
(CNN) - Actress Anne Heche did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to a report from a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The report said certain drugs were found in her body, but they weren’t active at the time of the crash, which means they were drugs taken at some point in her life, not necessarily recently.

The actress died in an Aug. 5 car crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.

